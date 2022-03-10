Advertisement

Weight limit restrictions in Chippewa County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Warmer temperatures mean thawing roads, something that law enforcement officers in Chippewa County have their eye on.

Every spring, highway weight limits are lowered to help keep the roads from damage.

Last year the Chippewa County Highway Department closed seven miles of road for emergency closures in the spring because of damage from overweight loads.

This year, officials say they will be increasing enforcement on those weight limits. “Especially during the spring, when that sub layer is very soft, it’s very expensive number 1 to build and maintain roads, but if we can prevent the damage from heavy trucks through the cracking, and the cracks they produce and the potholes, like I said it costs tax payers a lot of money to repair them, and that’s why we are here,” Tim Weiberg, Lieutenant with State Patrol, said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol worked with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to step up enforcement this year and monitor vehicle weight. Temporary weight limits are set to take effect Wednesday March 16th.

