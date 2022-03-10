Advertisement

Winona Police Department seeking to identify witnesses of assault

The assault took place on the corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street in front of Toppers Pizza.
The assault took place on the corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street in front of Toppers Pizza.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Winona Police Department is seeking information on an assault that occurred during the morning of Feb. 27 at 1:04 a.m.

The assault took place on the corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street in front of Toppers Pizza.

In a social post Winona Police Department says they are searching for several witnesses of the assault, as two specific people are witnesses and helped the victim.

The Police Department says any information regarding the assault or the listen people would be greatly appreciated. Information can be anonymous through Winona Area Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530. If you would like to speak with an officer you can call the non-emergency number at 507-457-6302.

The social post by the Winona Police Department says, “Winona Police are searching for several people who may have witnessed the assault. This includes a male subject with a tan colored coat with a lighter colored collar, black hat with yellow writing and what appears to be cowboy boots. This male was also with another male subject having blonde or lighter colored hair with a scruffy beard and wearing a dark colored hoodie. These two subjects are witnesses and helped the victim.”

The social post goes on to say, “The Winona Police Department is also searching for a group of four males that had been observed walking on the north sidewalk coming from the area of Market Street Tap. Two of these subjects were wearing identical red/black colored baseball jerseys with a large black colored “X” on the front and back, with possible writing above the “X” on the back. Each was wearing a dark colored hoodie under the jersey and had the hood up over their heads. Each of these two were approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height. The third subject was around 5 foot 5 inches tall, wearing a zip-up hoodie and having a man-bun. The fourth subject was wearing a dark colored jacket, dark colored shoes with white colored midsole and outsoles, and a two-tone baseball hat with black on the front half and white on the rear half.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

Latest News

Wisconsin's unemployment rate slips to three percent, DWD reports.
Wisconsin unemployment ticks down, currently a point lower than U.S. rate
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Juneau Co. among 24 counties receiving public forest road improvement funds
COVID-19 hospitalizations down 80% from January peak
Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder