Winona Police Department seeking to identify witnesses of assault

WINONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Winona Police Department is seeking information on an assault that occurred during the morning of Feb. 27 at 1:04 a.m.

The assault took place on the corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street in front of Toppers Pizza.

In a social post Winona Police Department says they are searching for several witnesses of the assault, as two specific people are witnesses and helped the victim.

The Police Department says any information regarding the assault or the listen people would be greatly appreciated. Information can be anonymous through Winona Area Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530. If you would like to speak with an officer you can call the non-emergency number at 507-457-6302.

The social post by the Winona Police Department says, “Winona Police are searching for several people who may have witnessed the assault. This includes a male subject with a tan colored coat with a lighter colored collar, black hat with yellow writing and what appears to be cowboy boots. This male was also with another male subject having blonde or lighter colored hair with a scruffy beard and wearing a dark colored hoodie. These two subjects are witnesses and helped the victim.”

The social post goes on to say, “The Winona Police Department is also searching for a group of four males that had been observed walking on the north sidewalk coming from the area of Market Street Tap. Two of these subjects were wearing identical red/black colored baseball jerseys with a large black colored “X” on the front and back, with possible writing above the “X” on the back. Each was wearing a dark colored hoodie under the jersey and had the hood up over their heads. Each of these two were approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height. The third subject was around 5 foot 5 inches tall, wearing a zip-up hoodie and having a man-bun. The fourth subject was wearing a dark colored jacket, dark colored shoes with white colored midsole and outsoles, and a two-tone baseball hat with black on the front half and white on the rear half.”

