Wisconsin lawsuit accuses GOP Senator, 2 congressmen of insurrection

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.(Max Cotton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin liberals have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Sen. Ron Johnson and two other GOP congressmen are insurrectionists.

It argues the three Republicans violated the U.S. Constitution with their words and actions in support of Donald Trump before the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges a violation of the “Disqualification Clause” of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It says that Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald conspired to undermine President Joe Biden’s victory and sew public district of the outcome.

The lawmakers did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

