154 Wisconsin National Guard members complete CNA training since January

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing that a total of 154 Wisconsin National Guard members have completed certified nursing assistant training since early Jan. 2022.

The release by the Wisconsin DHS says the collaboration between the Evers Administration, Madison College, and the Wisconsin National Guard was intended to bring needed short-term staffing support to Wisconsin’s hospitals as well as nursing homes.

The release by the Wisconsin DHS says that their goal was to open 200 or more beds by the end of the month of Feb. The release says as of March 7, 226 beds have been opened at 17 nursing homes. The release says that more beds will open as 56 more Wisconsin National Guard personnel are placed at six nursing homes across Wisconsin this week.

“One of our top priorities throughout the pandemic has been to make sure our hospitals and health care providers have the staff and resources they need to keep providing care to Wisconsinites when they need it most,” Gov. Evers said. “I am proud to announce that because of the Wisconsin National Guard and its volunteer members who stepped up to be trained as CNAs, we have met and surpassed our goal of the number of nursing home beds we expected to open up. The Wisconsin National Guard continues to be an invaluable partner and one who continues to provide resources that meet our current needs.”

