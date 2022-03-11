Advertisement

Chalice of Mercy collects trucks of supplies for Ukraine

Medical supplies, non-perishable food items and more were collected and organized as part of the Chalice of Mercy Catholic Mission to Ukraine.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -People in Chippewa Falls banded together Friday afternoon to package and organize a truck load of supplies to be sent to Ukraine.

The founder of the nonprofit says any help is greatly welcomed in her home country of Ukraine.

“Chalice of Mercy started in 2007 here in Chippewa falls. It was very great desire in my heart to help my people. I wanted to become a missionary and Chalice of Mercy was meant to be to help people in Ukraine in various ways but particularly medical,” Valentyna Pavsyukova from Chalice of Mercy said.

The supplies will be flown to Poland, where they’ll be loaded onto a semi and taken to Ukraine. She expects the supplies will arrive in four to five days.

