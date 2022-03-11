Chippewa Falls YMCA introduces new MyZone fitness program

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Y has done it again, as soon as you think you’re bored of exercising, they bring you right back in with a new program.

Chippewa Falls YMCA faculty and instructors join Hello Wisconsin Friday to demonstrate how the MyZone fitness program caters to your every group class workout.

Myzone is a wearable fitness monitor and online social platform that shows and rewards effort when you work out. As you work out you collect Myzone Effort Points or (MEPs), tailored to how hard your heart is working, not to your fitness level.

You reach different zones on-screen based on your heart rate and each zone is worth a different number of MEPs. The harder you work, the more you earn.

To get started with The Y’s new MyZone fitness program see here.

