Advertisement

Chippewa Falls YMCA introduces new MyZone fitness program

10 Ways to Jump-Start Your 2019 Workout Routine
10 Ways to Jump-Start Your 2019 Workout Routine(tcw-wbtv)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Y has done it again, as soon as you think you’re bored of exercising, they bring you right back in with a new program.

Chippewa Falls YMCA faculty and instructors join Hello Wisconsin Friday to demonstrate how the MyZone fitness program caters to your every group class workout.

Myzone is a wearable fitness monitor and online social platform that shows and rewards effort when you work out. As you work out you collect Myzone Effort Points or (MEPs), tailored to how hard your heart is working, not to your fitness level.

You reach different zones on-screen based on your heart rate and each zone is worth a different number of MEPs. The harder you work, the more you earn.

To get started with The Y’s new MyZone fitness program see here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Robert and Anneliese Fish, pictured on a recent visit to Chippewa Falls, plan to open Dave’s...
Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023
Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder

Latest News

Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/11/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/11/2022)
SportScene 13 3/10/2022
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN