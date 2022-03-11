Advertisement

Door County Candle Company makes $125,000 donation to nonprofit helping Ukraine

Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Candle Company has announced its first donation to benefit the people of Ukraine.

The company, owned by Ukrainian-American Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, posted on Facebook Friday that a donation of $125,000 has been made to Razom for Ukraine.

Door County Candle Company has sold thousands of blue and yellow candles to benefit the people of Ukraine. Russia has shown no sign of slowing its attacks on Ukraine. Much of the world has rallied around Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Razom for Ukraine is a nonprofit that supports people of Ukraine. It has created an Emergency Response “in face of an extreme and unforeseen situation in Ukraine.” Razom provides critical medical supplies to the nation under attack.

“Just reading about the emergency response fund with Razom and helping to fund bandages and tourniquets and all these supplies for the people getting hurt in Ukraine it’s going to make a huge difference and it’s so special that we can do this together and make a big difference for people in Ukraine, that’s the goal,” Christiana told us last week.

CLICK HERE to order a Ukraine candle from Door County Candle Company. Due to the overwhelming response, it could take four-to-seven weeks to arrive.

The company is located at 5789 Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.

