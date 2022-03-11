Eau Claire County to resume in-person meetings
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors says they will resume in-person meetings.
According to a release by Eau Claire County, after two years of virtual meetings the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors will resume in-person meetings beginning March 15.
“Declining COVID-19 cases and upgraded air handling equipment in the county government center should allow the board to safely meet,” Chairman of the Board, Nick Smiar, said.
Eau Claire County says a live stream of county board meetings will be made available on the Eau Claire County website.
