Eau Claire County to resume in-person meetings

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors says they will resume in-person meetings.

According to a release by Eau Claire County, after two years of virtual meetings the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors will resume in-person meetings beginning March 15.

“Declining COVID-19 cases and upgraded air handling equipment in the county government center should allow the board to safely meet,” Chairman of the Board, Nick Smiar, said.

Eau Claire County says a live stream of county board meetings will be made available on the Eau Claire County website.

