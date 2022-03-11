Advertisement

Eau Claire County to resume in-person meetings

According to a release by Eau Claire County, after two years of meeting virtually, the Eau...
According to a release by Eau Claire County, after two years of meeting virtually, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors will resume in-person meetings beginning March 15.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors says they will resume in-person meetings.

According to a release by Eau Claire County, after two years of virtual meetings the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors will resume in-person meetings beginning March 15.

“Declining COVID-19 cases and upgraded air handling equipment in the county government center should allow the board to safely meet,” Chairman of the Board, Nick Smiar, said.

Eau Claire County says a live stream of county board meetings will be made available on the Eau Claire County website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Neillsville Police officers looking for gas thief
Robert and Anneliese Fish, pictured on a recent visit to Chippewa Falls, plan to open Dave’s...
Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023

Latest News

The release by the Lake Hallie Police department notes that the driver had active warrants for...
One person arrested after Lake Hallie Police chase
Gov. Evers announces pay raise for correctional officers, state security staffers
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/11/22)
Sen. Baldwin introduces bill to honor the contribution of Southeast Asians during Vietnam War