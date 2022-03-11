Advertisement

Grafton dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients’ teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam.

U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that a federal grand jury on Thursday convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health care matters. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.

According to Frohling’s office, starting in 2015 Charmoli started telling patients they needed crowns. He then broke their teeth with a drill and took pictures of the damage he caused.

He sent the images to insurance companies to support his request for reimbursement for the crown procedures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Neillsville Police officers looking for gas thief
Robert and Anneliese Fish, pictured on a recent visit to Chippewa Falls, plan to open Dave’s...
Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023

Latest News

The bill aims to cap the cost of insulin at $35 for out of pocket costs
A bill aims to cap out of pocket costs for insulin
Medical supplies, non-perishable food items and more were collected and organized as part of...
Chalice of Mercy collects trucks of supplies for Ukraine
La Crosse officials to spend another $25K on bottled water
Legislation Aims to Cap Cost of Insulin
Legislation Aims to Cap Cost of Insulin