Judge to weigh change of venue in Wisconsin parade deaths

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis.(Derek Johnson | Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge is set to consider a request to move the trial of a Milwaukee man accused of driving his SUV into a Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores more.

Attorneys for Darrell Brooks Jr. filed a change-of-venue motion last month asking that the trial either be moved or that jurors be pulled from a different county.

They say that publicity about the case has been pervasive and overwhelmingly negative for Brooks.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darrow was expected to discuss the motion with Brooks’ attorneys and prosecutors during a hearing Friday. It’s not clear when she will rule.

