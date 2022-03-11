Advertisement

La Crosse officials to spend another $25K on bottled water

(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The city council in La Crosse has decided to spend another $25,000 on bottled water for town of Campbell residents with PFAS-contaminated wells.

The La Crosse Tribune reported Friday that the council voted Thursday to pull the money from the city’s contingency fund. The move was approved without discussion.

More than 500 private wells in Campbell on French Island are contaminated with PFAS chemicals, man-made compounds found in cooking ware and firefighting foam.

The pollution has been traced to the city’s airport, which is located on French Island.

