Advertisement

One person arrested after Lake Hallie Police chase

The release by the Lake Hallie Police department notes that the driver had active warrants for...
The release by the Lake Hallie Police department notes that the driver had active warrants for a Department of Corrections probation violation, failure to pay child support from Pierce County, and is a convicted felon.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after fleeing from a Lake Hallie Police Department Officer.

According to a release by the Lake Hallie Police Department, on March 11, at 12:26 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was on patrol and saw a black Toyota Avalon on County Highway OO and Hogarth Street, Lake Hallie with an expired registration.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle sped up and eventually crashed in the 4400 block of White Avenue in Eau Claire.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Leigh Beebe of Eau Claire fled on foot, and was caught a short distance later.

Officer’s searched Beebe and found suspected marijuana, multiple syringes, and oleoresin capsicum (OC spray).

The release by the Lake Hallie Police department notes that Beebe had active warrants for a Department of Corrections probation violation, failure to pay child support from Pierce County, and is a convicted felon.

Officer’s searched Beebe’s vehicle and found suspected marijuana smoking device and a large knife.

The Lake Hallie Police Department notes in their release that Beebe was taken to Sacred Heart hospital for medical clearance. Beebe then was then taken to the Chippewa County Jail. In addition to the active warrants from Department of Corrections and Pierce County, Beebe was arrested for recommended charges of felon use of OC spray, knowingly fleeing an officer, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed knife.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Neillsville Police officers looking for gas thief
Robert and Anneliese Fish, pictured on a recent visit to Chippewa Falls, plan to open Dave’s...
Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023

Latest News

According to a release by Eau Claire County, after two years of meeting virtually, the Eau...
Eau Claire County to resume in-person meetings
Gov. Evers announces pay raise for correctional officers, state security staffers
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/11/22)
Sen. Baldwin introduces bill to honor the contribution of Southeast Asians during Vietnam War