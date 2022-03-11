One person arrested after Lake Hallie Police chase

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after fleeing from a Lake Hallie Police Department Officer.

According to a release by the Lake Hallie Police Department, on March 11, at 12:26 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was on patrol and saw a black Toyota Avalon on County Highway OO and Hogarth Street, Lake Hallie with an expired registration.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle sped up and eventually crashed in the 4400 block of White Avenue in Eau Claire.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Leigh Beebe of Eau Claire fled on foot, and was caught a short distance later.

Officer’s searched Beebe and found suspected marijuana, multiple syringes, and oleoresin capsicum (OC spray).

The release by the Lake Hallie Police department notes that Beebe had active warrants for a Department of Corrections probation violation, failure to pay child support from Pierce County, and is a convicted felon.

Officer’s searched Beebe’s vehicle and found suspected marijuana smoking device and a large knife.

The Lake Hallie Police Department notes in their release that Beebe was taken to Sacred Heart hospital for medical clearance. Beebe then was then taken to the Chippewa County Jail. In addition to the active warrants from Department of Corrections and Pierce County, Beebe was arrested for recommended charges of felon use of OC spray, knowingly fleeing an officer, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed knife.

