Play Space Menomonie set to open

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is announcing one of their new locations, Play Space Menomonie, is set to open for Menomonie School District’s Spring Break beginning March 14.

Play Space Menomonie is located in the 503 Broadway building in downtown Menomonie.

“Our organization is grateful to IMLS for awarding this grant, a first in our history,” Michael McHorney, CEO, said. “We, along with IMLS, recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for children who are in their early childhood years, especially those in rural communities.”

The release by the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire says general admission will be $5.00 for all guests ages one and up for non-members. Annual memberships are available starting at $99 and afford entry to all Playspaces. The Museum notes they are continuing to offer their reduced-price membership program, Play for All.

The release by the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire says following opening week, Menomonie Play Space will be open every Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can visit the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire’s website for more information.

