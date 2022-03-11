Advertisement

President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act would help restore America as a domestic manufacturing powerhouse, according to President Joe Biden.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

The president said the legislation is geared towards restoring America into a domestic manufacturing powerhouse.

”Let’s not wait any longer,” said President Biden. “Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it.”

He made these remarks during his first State of the Union speech. He highlighted technology company Intel’s investment in building two semiconductor chip factories near Columbus, Ohio.

”I think too often when we think about chips, the conversation usually focuses on cars, but chips are a part of everything that we do,” said Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio).

Rep. Brown said the factories will allow her state to play a prominent role in boosting chip production.

”That is an investment again where we’re investing in the American economy,” Brown said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said two decades ago, America produced nearly 40% of the world’s semiconductor chips. Now, it’s declined to only 12%.

”Even scarier, 90% of the world’s leading edge semiconductors, the most sophisticated semiconductors, are made by a single company in Taiwan,” said Raimondo.

Raimondo said America’s manufacturing dependence on other countries is a national security vulnerability. She points to supply chain issues amplified by the pandemic and is encouraging lawmakers to work the details out of the bipartisan legislation to get it passed.

A vote has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Neillsville Police officers looking for gas thief
Robert and Anneliese Fish, pictured on a recent visit to Chippewa Falls, plan to open Dave’s...
Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023

Latest News

State Sen. Jerry Petrowski will not seek reelection this fall
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Wisconsin GOP-ordered election probe extended through April
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Evers urges U.S. government to suspend the federal gas tax
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Senate gavels in, gavels out of Evers’ surplus session
Wisconsin Senate to end with votes on youth prison, schools