Advertisement

Second person has died in a Waukesha apartment fire

(FILE)
(FILE)(FOX19 NOW/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A second person has died after a fire swept through a Waukesha apartment building earlier this week. Fire and police officials identify the latest victim as 51-year-old Kimberly McQuade.

Fifty-year-old Kevin McQuade was the first victim of the Tuesday morning fire at the four-unit building. Three others are recovering from injuries.

A GoFundMe post says the two were husband and wife, according to their daughter Katrina McQuade.

At a news conference Wednesday, fire and police officials say an error in a dispatch system caused a delay in the response to the fire of about 5 minutes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Neillsville Police officers looking for gas thief
Robert and Anneliese Fish, pictured on a recent visit to Chippewa Falls, plan to open Dave’s...
Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023

Latest News

Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
Door County Candle Company makes $125,000 donation to nonprofit helping Ukraine
FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in...
Judge sets October trial for man in Wisconsin parade deaths
MYZONE FITNESS 6:35
MYZONE FITNESS 6:35
MYZONE FITNESS 5:45
MYZONE FITNESS 5:45