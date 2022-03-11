Second person has died in a Waukesha apartment fire

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A second person has died after a fire swept through a Waukesha apartment building earlier this week. Fire and police officials identify the latest victim as 51-year-old Kimberly McQuade.

Fifty-year-old Kevin McQuade was the first victim of the Tuesday morning fire at the four-unit building. Three others are recovering from injuries.

A GoFundMe post says the two were husband and wife, according to their daughter Katrina McQuade.

At a news conference Wednesday, fire and police officials say an error in a dispatch system caused a delay in the response to the fire of about 5 minutes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.