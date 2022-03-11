Sen. Baldwin introduces bill to honor the contribution of Southeast Asians during Vietnam War

WASHINGTON, DC (WSAW) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, along with Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, introduced a bipartisan bill Wednesday to recognize the contributions of Southeast Asian communities to the United States Armed Forces during the war in Vietnam.

The Legacies of War Recognition and Unexploded Ordnance Removal Act would also authorize funding for the removal of landmines and unexploded ordnances and victim support programs for people injured by landmines and other legacies of war.

“Wisconsinites and Americans are indebted to the Hmong-Americans and other Diasporas from Southeast Asia for their service and sacrifice to support our troops in the war in Vietnam,” said Senator Baldwin. “I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to recognize and honor the efforts of these brave refugees and immigrants and work to do right by those communities who are still facing the consequences of the war. I’ve heard heart-wrenching stories from landmine survivors firsthand in Vietnam, and it is abundantly clear that the United States must take action to clear the unexploded ordnances and landmines.”

The legislation recognizes the Hmong, Cham, Cambodian, Lu-Mien, Khmu, Lao, Montagnard, and Vietnamese American communities who supported the U.S. during the war in Vietnam.

“As a child of refugees, I’ve heard the numerous tragic stories of individuals losing their loved ones from unexploded bombs. Although these explosives were dropped or set up more than 40 years ago, it continues to affect our loved ones today, physically, spiritually, and mentally,” said Yee Leng Xiong, Executive Director, Hmong American Center in Wausau. “On behalf of the Hmong American Center, Inc., we thank Senator Baldwin’s leadership for introducing the Legacies of War Recognition and Unexploded Ordnance Removal Act. This legislation will recognize the contributions of Southeast Asians, continue to help save and improve lives, and ultimately provide closure to many for generations yet to come.”

