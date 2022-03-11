Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa County

Jonathon Mickelson
Jonathon Mickelson(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released and live in Chippewa County.

The release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Jonathon Mickelson was released from the Oregon Department of Corrections in Feb. 2022. Mickelson’s release was based on an Interstate Compact with the State of Oregon. Mickelson has returned to Chippewa County where he is required to live. He will live at 19092 CTH J Chippewa Falls, Wis.

The offenses took place in Lin County, Oregon. His offenses include rape 2nd degree, ecouraging sexual abuse 1st degree, online sexual corruption of a child 1st degree.

Jonathon Mickelson has served most of the time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Nov. 2025. He has multiple conditions as part of his release.

