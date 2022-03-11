Advertisement

SkyWest proposing to drop service at locations, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport included

Rep. Ron Kind sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg...
Rep. Ron Kind sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to help ensure continued service to impacted cities until a new carrier can be selected.(Max Cotton)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SkyWest Airlines is filing a termination notice to end service to the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District in addition to other Essential Air Service (EAS) locations.

The release from the Office of Rep. Ron Kind says Rep. Ron Kind sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to help ensure continued service to impacted cities until a new carrier can be selected.

“Like many other EAS locations, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is essential to our region’s economic development and connects our rural communities to other regional hubs,” Rep. Ron Kind said. “The Chippewa Valley community and others like it can’t afford to lose access to vital air transportation services and the economic benefits the EAS service brings. I’m calling on the Department of Transportation to work with these impacted airports to ensure this vital service is retained for our communities.”

The release by the Office of Rep. Ron Kind says SkyWest Airlines, which shares code with United Airlines, is planning to leave 29 EAS locations, which would leave these airports with limited or no scheduled service.

The most current economic impact study that was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport provided $72.1 million in economic output, supported 458 jobs, and contributed $15.3 million in wage income to the local and state economy.

You can read Rep. Ron Kind’s letter here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Neillsville Police officers looking for gas thief
Robert and Anneliese Fish, pictured on a recent visit to Chippewa Falls, plan to open Dave’s...
Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023

Latest News

The teams successful in making a working machine are invited to participate in the championship...
Students compete in machine building contest
Jonathon Mickelson
Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa County
FILE - Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, right, picks up the weapon Kyle...
Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle
According to a release by Eau Claire County, after two years of meeting virtually, the Eau...
Eau Claire County to resume in-person meetings