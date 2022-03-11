SkyWest proposing to drop service at locations, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport included

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SkyWest Airlines is filing a termination notice to end service to the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District in addition to other Essential Air Service (EAS) locations.

The release from the Office of Rep. Ron Kind says Rep. Ron Kind sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to help ensure continued service to impacted cities until a new carrier can be selected.

“Like many other EAS locations, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is essential to our region’s economic development and connects our rural communities to other regional hubs,” Rep. Ron Kind said. “The Chippewa Valley community and others like it can’t afford to lose access to vital air transportation services and the economic benefits the EAS service brings. I’m calling on the Department of Transportation to work with these impacted airports to ensure this vital service is retained for our communities.”

The release by the Office of Rep. Ron Kind says SkyWest Airlines, which shares code with United Airlines, is planning to leave 29 EAS locations, which would leave these airports with limited or no scheduled service.

The most current economic impact study that was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport provided $72.1 million in economic output, supported 458 jobs, and contributed $15.3 million in wage income to the local and state economy.

You can read Rep. Ron Kind’s letter here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.