Students compete in machine building contest

The teams successful in making a working machine are invited to participate in the championship competition at Minnesota State University in April.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Middle and high school students competed Friday in the 2022 Engineering Machine Design Contest.

The event was held in Augusta with 18 teams from six different school districts. Teams of students designed and built machines to fit this year’s theme: “Power the World - Engineering Energy”

The event’s organizer, Jennifer Peck, says that the event is a great time to exercise student’s problem solving skills.

“It’s one of those great things for kids because it’s so open-ended, so creative, there’s really no right answer. You know, so much of school is how do you find the right answer, this is how do you find a solution to the problem, which is so much more realistic, that’s what students and adults need to do in their everyday lives,” Jennifer Peck, CESA10 Stem Consultant, said.

The teams successful in making a working machine are invited to participate in the championship competition at Minnesota State University in April.

Legislation Aims to Cap Cost of Insulin