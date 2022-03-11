Vernon County Sheriff’s Office informing the public of a scam

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that there is a mystery shopping scam recently reported to their office.

According to the release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, citizens have been receiving letters from the USPS from a business called PINNACLE Research Survey Shopper Program, or the Champion Development Group.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that several names and/or addresses are being used. On the letter is the name Richardson W of 2301 E. Saint Elmo Rd, Austin, Texas 78744 and an email address of michael.moore2341@gmail.com. Another address that is used is 1915 Spencer, Wylie, Texas 75097. The Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County says they are also sending a Postal Money Order in the amount of $980.00, which is part of the scam and is no good.

The Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County says this is a scam, and people should not respond to it in any way. If you have received any correspondence related to this scam, they ask that you contact your local police department or the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office to report it.

