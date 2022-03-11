Advertisement

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office informing the public of a scam

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that there is a mystery shopping...
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that there is a mystery shopping scam recently reported to their office.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that there is a mystery shopping scam recently reported to their office.

According to the release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, citizens have been receiving letters from the USPS from a business called PINNACLE Research Survey Shopper Program, or the Champion Development Group.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that several names and/or addresses are being used. On the letter is the name Richardson W of 2301 E. Saint Elmo Rd, Austin, Texas 78744 and an email address of michael.moore2341@gmail.com. Another address that is used is 1915 Spencer, Wylie, Texas 75097. The Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County says they are also sending a Postal Money Order in the amount of $980.00, which is part of the scam and is no good.

The Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County says this is a scam, and people should not respond to it in any way. If you have received any correspondence related to this scam, they ask that you contact your local police department or the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office to report it.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Neillsville Police officers looking for gas thief
Robert and Anneliese Fish, pictured on a recent visit to Chippewa Falls, plan to open Dave’s...
Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023

Latest News

SkyWest to Leave Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
SkyWest to Leave Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
The bill aims to cap the cost of insulin at $35 for out of pocket costs
A bill aims to cap out of pocket costs for insulin
Medical supplies, non-perishable food items and more were collected and organized as part of...
Chalice of Mercy collects trucks of supplies for Ukraine
Grafton dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
La Crosse officials to spend another $25K on bottled water