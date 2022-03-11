Advertisement

Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

FILE - Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, right, picks up the weapon Kyle...
FILE - Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, right, picks up the weapon Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 8, 2021.(Sean Krajacic | Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha in 2020.

WISN-TV reported Friday that the state crime lab destroyed the rifle on Feb. 25. Video shows a technician feeding the gun into a shredder.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed in January that the gun would be destroyed. Rittenhouse’s attorneys has said Rittenhouse didn’t want someone to buy it as a trophy.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests over a police shooting in August 2020. He also wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of multiple charges in November after Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Neillsville Police officers looking for gas thief
Robert and Anneliese Fish, pictured on a recent visit to Chippewa Falls, plan to open Dave’s...
Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023

Latest News

Jonathon Mickelson
Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa County
Rep. Ron Kind sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg...
SkyWest proposing to drop service at locations, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport included
According to a release by Eau Claire County, after two years of meeting virtually, the Eau...
Eau Claire County to resume in-person meetings
The release by the Lake Hallie Police department notes that the driver had active warrants for...
One person arrested after Lake Hallie Police chase