Brothers start fund to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Daniel Zalewski of Antigo is so moved by the plight of Ukrainian refugees that he started the Community Kindness/Ukraine Relief fund to raise money for charities helping in the cause.

“Seeing women leaving their husband and he’s going off to war. It might be their last kiss, and that just breaks my heart to see that pain,” he said.

Zalewski says his brother David’s late wife was a huge influence on him when it comes to compassion and empathy. Both brothers carry on her spirit after her painful death from Alzheimer’s.

“She touched people’s lives in just a very incredible way. And opened our eyes up to caring for those who are less fortunate,” said David.

The Zalewskis are active in the community. They teach pickleball at the local boys and girls club, Daniel helps out at food banks, and David substitute teaches to help fill an urgent need.

The brothers encourage others to get involved in organizations that help people in need. At an event honoring local charities they discovered Gigi’s Playhouse, a community center for people with Down Syndrome. They asked for a tour of the facility.

“And I was like, oh, my God this is so cool, because there’s only one person that sort of started this thing, and when this Ukraine thing happened I said to my brother, ‘What do we do’ and it sort of went from there.”

Community Kindness/Ukraine Relief began with a big donation from Daniel Zalewski and contributions from his friends to start with an initial $10,000. CoVantage Credit Union helped them with the paperwork needed to additional funds.

They’re hoping to at least double that sum and help as many people as they can. The money will be distributed to Save the Children, World Central Kitchen and Razom for Ukraine.

“It’s no longer that I can just walk away and say, ‘Oh, that can’t affect me, because it does affect you. And it should,” David said.

