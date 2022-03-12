Eau Claire celebrates 150 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is celebrating a major birthday this month.

Founded in 1872, the city is celebrating 150 years.

Though it’s only officially been incorporated for a century-and-a-half, people settled the area at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers decades prior according to Chippewa Valley Museum Executive Director Carrie Ronnander. It was originally three separate villages.

“North Eau Claire, West Eau Claire and Eau Claire realized they had to stop competing against each other and they came together to form a bigger band that could do more things, have better government, have a joint fire department,” she said.

Ronnander said the city’s population in 1872 was around 5,000 people.

She said the city was a logging community back then. River access made it easier to get timber out of the city. However, within 40 years, logging companies left and the city had to change its DNA.

“Tire factory comes in in 1916, but you also have health care expanding, you have UW-Eau Claire, which begins as a state teachers’ college, begins about that time, technical college begins about 1912, so education becomes a key driving factor throughout the 20th century,” Ronnander said.

Though there were plenty of changes over the next 75 years, ranging from UW-Eau Claire becoming a four-year liberal arts school, to large numbers of the Hmong population choosing to call the city home in the 1970s and 1980s, the next major economic reinvention didn’t come until the 1990s.

That’s when the tire factory closed, taking 1,300 jobs, and a way of life, with it.

“The community had to really rethink about what it wanted to be and where it wanted to go,” Ronnander said. “So as manufacturing changed, Eau Claire, and then Chippewa Falls and Menomonie, as well, sought out other opportunities with technology, high tech, being a significant one.”

She said the museum will be hosting a birthday celebration for the city March 19. It includes a slideshow charting Eau Claire’s history. The museum’s also serving birthday cake to the event’s first 150 visitors.

The museum will also be unveiling an exhibit April 30 looking at changes throughout the city’s history.

