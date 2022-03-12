La Crosse EconoLodge extended as homeless shelter, plans for Maple Grove Motel may fall through

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Homeless community members sheltering at the EconoLodge are having their stay extended.

Thursday night, the La Crosse City Council voted to keep the operation going through April.

The initial resolution called for the shelter to continue until the end of May, but the council compromised on a one month extension.

Despite the extra time, Mayor Mitch Reynolds says the overall problem remains.

“We have people living outdoors right now, and it’s March,” Reynolds expressed. “Chances are that’s going to continue, and even if we had the EconoLodge open through July, people wouldn’t stay there.”

The City of La Crosse is continuing to develop longer-term solutions for the homeless, but some community organizations are voicing their frustrations with the planning process.

Major Alan Hellstrom with the Salvation Army of La Crosse wrote a letter to the City Council this week, saying in part:

“To our surprise and much disappointment [there] was a significant lapse in communication between the city and sheltering agencies, like The Salvation Army, which has led to poorly thought-out plans being put into action, high concern for those who are housed at the Econo lodge and for what will soon be the reality for those unsheltered in La Crosse when that project concludes.”

The letter goes on to state that the Salvation Army has received firsthand reports of “rampant drug use, violence, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, and other disturbing events” at the EconoLodge.

Development Director Isaiah Thomas says the Salvation Army has heard those concerns anecdotally.

“It comes from people who have had experiences, whether they have been in and out of that shelter, people who have visited the shelter,” Thomas explained. “Just like [Houska] park, we heard similar accounts.”

However, Reynolds describes those claims as “inaccurate”.

“I think they range from levels of untruth, to just being disingenuous,” Reynolds added.

Regardless of how accurate or inaccurate the reports may be, Thomas agrees that there’s been an overall lack of clear communication between the City and organizations like the Salvation Army when it comes to homelessness solutions.

Thomas hopes meetings with the City throughout the day Friday have cleared the air.

“It is a step in the right direction to make sure that we continue those, and have more, to make sure that we’re ready for something at the end of next month,” Thomas said.

Reynolds believes helping the homeless will take a multifaceted approach, which will involve the City, the County, community partners, and support from local residents.

“People need to go somewhere,” Reynolds said. “There has to be some solution, and we can’t just keep saying no, at some point we have to say yes, and what can I do, that has to be part of what the community conversation is all about.”

The City was planning to use the Maple Grove Motel as another temporary housing solution once the EconoLodge agreement expired.

However, special meetings of the Finance & Personnel Committee and the City Council have been called for March 14.

The only item on both agendas is a resolution to invoke the City’s inspection contingency on the purchase of the motel.

An inspection identified “significant issues” with the property, and if the resolution is approved, the City would back out of its planned purchase.

