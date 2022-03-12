Advertisement

Man dead, another injured following a shooting in Milwaukee

(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say one man died and another was injured after someone fired shots out of a vehicle striking them.

The incident occurred 400 block of West North Avenue near the intersection of North Avenue and North Holton Street around 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 31-year-old man died and 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release by the Lake Hallie Police Department notes that the driver had active warrants for...
One person arrested after Lake Hallie Police chase
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop
His offenses include rape 2nd degree, ecouraging child sexual abuse 1st degree, and online...
Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa County
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Neillsville Police officers looking for gas thief
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub

Latest News

‘That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
Patient Wears Costumes to Immunotherapy Appointments
UW Health patient spreads joy, wears creative costumes to immunotherapy appointments
South Carolina was among the last to draw down their share of funds for small local governments.
Gov. Evers awards over $17.2 million in regional housing awards
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday