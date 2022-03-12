UW Health patient spreads joy, wears creative costumes to immunotherapy appointments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison teacher Kirsty Blattner was diagnosed with melanoma shortly after her 47th birthday six years ago. After finding out that this meant she would have monthly appointments at the UW Carbone clinic, she decided to get creative.

Ever since her first appointment, Blattner and her husband have been dressing up in costumes to spread joy to patients and staff. A few of their costumes include pirates, cats, a bride and groom ensemble, and Thanksgiving turkeys for November.

Kendra O’Connell, RN, nurse manager at UW Carbone is one of many who is a big fan of Blattner’s approach.

“We always look forward to seeing what they’re going to wear next,” she said. “It’s inspiring to see a patient share this positive perspective with others.”

The couples costume of choice for the month of March is Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, two characters from Game of Thrones.

Blattner said that coming up with the costumes always makes her look forward to her appointments.

“We’re always brainstorming what our next costumes will be,” Blattner said. “We love collecting all the elements to create something different every month.”

Blattner was 6 months pregnant when she first found out about her diagnosis. And though the Madison teacher had her Melanoma successfully removed once, it returned in 2021.

According to medical professionals at UW Carbon, Blattner is responding well to the immunotherapy treatments and has only four left. Until then, she plans to keep putting smiles on peoples faces by creating fun costumes.

