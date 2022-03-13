2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings set

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 WIAA WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings are set for March 17-19.

The event, which will return to the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. this year after being held in La Crosse and Oshkosh last year and was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, features 20 teams across five divisions of high school basketball in Wisconsin.

In Division 1, the state’s largest-school classification, top-seeded Neenah, in the school’s 28th appearance at state, will take on #4 Racine Case in a semifinal at 6:35 p.m. Friday, followed by #2 Menomonee Falls in their first-ever state appearance taking on #3 Brookfield Central at 8:15 p.m. None of the four teams were at state last year, but Brookfield Central, now earning their 12th state championship appearance, won the 2019 title and defeated Neenah in a semifinal in the last year it was held at the Kohl Center. The championship game is Saturday night at about 8:25 p.m.

Division 2′s defending champion, Pewaukee, earned the top seed and will get #4 Ashwaubenon at 1:35 p.m. Friday. #2 La Crosse Central, one of the favorites in 2020 coming off of three-straight state appearances behind brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis before the tournament was canceled, will face #3 Westosha Central at 3:15 p.m. Friday. The championship game is at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

In their first-ever state appearance, West Salem earned a top seed in Division 3, facing #4 Brillion at 1:35 p.m. Thursday to open up the state championships. #2 Lake Country Lutheran, last year’s runner-up, will be up against #3 St. Thomas More at 3:15 p.m. on the other side of the bracket. St. Thomas More was previously eliminated from the WIAA Tournament due to an incident in a regional semifinal game, but a court order placed them back in the field. The championship game will be held after 3 p.m. Saturday in D3.

Milwaukee Academy of Science is Division 4′s top seed, and they will get 4th-seeded Cameron at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. #2 Roncalli will meet #3 Marshall at 8:15 p.m. on the other side of the bracket. None of the four teams were at state last year, but in 2019, Roncalli was the top seed before being ousted in a semifinal against eventual champion New Glarus. Roncalli did win the 2018 D4 championship. The D4 final is after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The state’s smallest-school classification, Division 5, will feature #1 Randolph, a 10-time state champion, against #4 Gibraltar in its first state appearance. #2 Bangor, the 2018 D5 champs who also made state in 2019, will take on #3 Hurley, appearing at state for the first time since 1949, in the other semifinal at 11:15 a.m. Friday. The championship game is 11:05 a.m. on Saturday.

