Badgers named No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title, the Wisconsin Badgers were named the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will play close to home in the Milwaukee Regional.

The Badgers will face Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, this coming Friday, March 18.

If Wisconsin advances from the Milwaukee Regional, they will play in Chicago at the United Center for the Midwest Regional.

The Badgers finished with an overall record of 24-7 and 15-5 in conference play.

