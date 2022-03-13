Advertisement

Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he said.

He also said that former first lady Michelle Obama tested negative and that they are “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Jones mug shot.
Eau Claire Police: man arrested after shooting in neighborhood
The release by the Lake Hallie Police Department notes that the driver had active warrants for...
One person arrested after Lake Hallie Police chase
His offenses include rape 2nd degree, ecouraging child sexual abuse 1st degree, and online...
Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa County
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump at a service...
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq