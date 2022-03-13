Eau Claire Police: man arrested after shooting in neighborhood

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police officers arrested a 19-year-old man Saturday after they said he fired multiple shots from a rifle near the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle.

Eau Claire Police officers and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene just after 10 a.m.

Officers said Aaron Jones of Eau Claire fired multiple rounds, some when into neighbors’ houses. Nobody was injured.

Police are recommending multiple charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony.

Police also said nobody else is being sought in connection with the incident and there is no additional concern for public safety.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.