Garage fire injures 1 person in La Crosse Sunday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a fire in a detached garage Sunday morning in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire also caused heavy damage to the garage as well as a nearby camper on the 1600 block of Gillette Street across from Logan High School.

Crews arrived at the fire at 11:23 a.m. and worked to keep it from spreading to the main residence. Two people were home at the time of the fire, and one was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Fire Department said the fire was caused by a spark from a welding torch lighting gas on fire, and investigators ruled it accidental. Assisting the LCFD were the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Dispatch Center, Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy.

