Advertisement

No one hurt after train derailment in southeastern Minnesota

One lane of Highway 61 northbound near Minneiska is closed until Monday morning.
A train derailed near Minneiska in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday, March 12, 2022. No one...
A train derailed near Minneiska in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday, March 12, 2022. No one was hurt.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEISKA, Minn. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a train derailed near the county line of Wabasha and Winona counties in southeastern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the derailment happened near Minneiska, which is located about halfway between the cities of Wabasha and Winona and across the river from Cochrane, Wis., Saturday morning after 9 a.m.

One lane of Highway 61 northbound is closed until Monday morning while crews and Canadian Pacific Railway work to clean up the scene and to make repairs to the railway.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Department said that about a dozen cars derailed Saturday morning, but all of them were empty and there are no leaks or spills. The Sheriff’s Department added that there is no danger to the public due to the derailment.

TRAIN DERAILMENT in Minneiska - approximately 10-12 cars, all dry, all empty. CP Rail is currently working on it with...

Posted by Wabasha County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Jones mug shot.
Eau Claire Police: man arrested after shooting in neighborhood
The release by the Lake Hallie Police Department notes that the driver had active warrants for...
One person arrested after Lake Hallie Police chase
His offenses include rape 2nd degree, ecouraging child sexual abuse 1st degree, and online...
Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa County
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (3/12/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (3/12/22)
Aaron Jones mug shot.
Eau Claire Police: man arrested after shooting in neighborhood
Volunteers gathered to re-plant a prairie in Eau Claire County
Volunteers gathered in Seymour to plant a prairie