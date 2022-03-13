No one hurt after train derailment in southeastern Minnesota

MINNEISKA, Minn. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a train derailed near the county line of Wabasha and Winona counties in southeastern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the derailment happened near Minneiska, which is located about halfway between the cities of Wabasha and Winona and across the river from Cochrane, Wis., Saturday morning after 9 a.m.

One lane of Highway 61 northbound is closed until Monday morning while crews and Canadian Pacific Railway work to clean up the scene and to make repairs to the railway.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Department said that about a dozen cars derailed Saturday morning, but all of them were empty and there are no leaks or spills. The Sheriff’s Department added that there is no danger to the public due to the derailment.

