Non-profit that trains service dogs are looking for volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For three decades, a Midwest non-profit has worked with prisons to train service dogs.

Can Do Canines, non-profit baes out of New Hope, Minnesota, partners with prisons to train service dogs.

“It’s a win-win for us. It’s a win-win for the prison system. It’s a wonderful system all around,” Wisconsin program coordinator for Can Do Canines, Dyan Larson said.

The organization operates in seven prisons with three of them in Western Wisconsin.

“Stanley Prison, Jackson Correctional Institution, and Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility are the ones that we deal with here in Wisconsin,” Larson said.

Larson says through the program, with the help of the prisons and volunteers, they’re able to provide trained service dogs for free to those who need them.

“We train for five different kinds of service dogs,” Larson. “We have autistic assistance dogs, diabetes assistance, dogs, seizures, assistance, dogs, hearing assistance dogs, and mobility assistance dogs.”

As a volunteer with the program for the past five years, Jackie Culver has seen the impact on those who receive the dogs.

“It’s just great,” Culver said. “You know, it changes their life. It makes them be able to lead a somewhat normal life that they wouldn’t be able to.”

While the dogs usually stay in the prisons during the week, volunteers like Culver are able to take the pups in training home for the weekend or longer.

“I like being able to take them out and socialize them and see how much they can learn so fast,” Larson said. “They’re so smart and there are amazing things that they can learn that a lot of people wouldn’t even think about.”

It’s important to be able to put the dogs in social settings because Larson says if they stay in prisons for their entire training, they might not be able to do their job.

“They wouldn’t be able to handle the sights of the sounds of the things that they see outside in the real world and so then we wouldn’t be able to have the dogs in prison because they wouldn’t be able to function in the real world,” Larson said.

Since the organization began, Larson says Can Do Canines has helped hundreds of people get a trained service dog for free.

“We have over 700 teams that we’ve graduated together in the last 30 years,” Larson said. “This year I think our goal is something like 50, 55 teams.”

Larson says Can Do Canines is looking for volunteers to take the dogs home on weekends, Friday through Monday.

If you’re in need of a service dog, Larson says all you have to do is fill out an application.

