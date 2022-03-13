Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire’s Shamrock Shuffle returns in-person

UW- Eau Claire's Shamrock Shuffle Returns
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In-person for the first time since 2018, an annual race returned to Eau Claire.

UW-Eau Claire’s Shamrock Shuffle has been a tradition for about two decades.

Saturday morning, over 300 shufflers put on their green and lacked up their sneakers to run or walk the 5k race.

Even though it was a little cold outside, race director Brittany Wold says she was grateful for such a large turnout.

“My favorite part is seeing all the creativity, people showing up in just fantastic outfits,” Wold said. ”There was an individual today dressed as a giant care bear. That was probably my favorite one I’ve seen but everyone’s so festive and is just so happy to be here. We love our participants.”

Wold says the money raised at this year’s race will go toward student professional development and the university’s recreation department.

