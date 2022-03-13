Volunteers gathered in Seymour to plant a prairie

SEYMOUR Wis. (WEAU) - A group of volunteers braved Saturday morning’s cold weather to help re-grow a prairie in Eau Claire County.

A century ago, Wisconsin had millions of prairie landscapes. Today, only a small percent is left.

“Historically, this area would have seen a lot of prairies where now there’s probably less than half a percent of the original prairie ground,” Jon Maurer, a member of the Chippewa Savannah Chapter of the Prairie Enthusiasts said.

Members of the Chippewa Savannah Chapter are working hard to change that.

Saturday, a group of volunteers planted seeds for a new prairie at the Lake Altoona District’s dumpsite.

“The disappearance of butterflies and the subsequent disappearance of birds is directly related to the loss of this critical habitat,” Maurer. “So we’re trying to give them a chance.”

The volunteers planted their seed mix on about four acres of land.

“This is about $4,000 worth of seed and so we’re trying to stretch it and create a bridge between remnants,” Maurer said. “This is something that other members of the chapter have been doing in previous years, but eventually we’ll be collecting seeds from the plants too.”

Joe Kirst with the Eau Claire River Watershed Coalition joined the group to revive the prairie.

“So anything that I can help with, with volunteers for beautiful scenery and pollinators,” Kirst said. “It’s a good sense of citizenship.”

Kirst says it was nice to see people come out to give a helping hand.

“It was just fun to be out here.,” Kirst said. “Had a little kid out here which is great, the younger generation.”

With all the effort from volunteers, Maurer believes butterflies and birds will return and thrive.

“Prairie’s tends to take a few years to really get going,” Maurer said. “So after the second and third year, you know, there’s a saying in gardening, which is first you sow, then you grow, and then you show.”

Maurer says they planted the prairie mix while there was snow still on the ground because some seeds need frost to break their outer shells.

Maurer expects they’ll be able to start to see some of the flowers and grass by the end of the summer, but says it may be about 2 or three years before the prairie will look mature.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.