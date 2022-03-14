Advertisement

1 person injured in crash of small plane in Green County

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DECATUR, Wis. (AP) - Officials say one person was injured when a small plane crashed at Brodhead Airport in Green County. Authorities say the crash happened Sunday afternoon in the town of Decatur as the pilot was practicing landing techniques.

Sgt. Zack Degner says the 1975 Cessna began having some mechanical troubles. The pilot, Delbert Devries, says that as he was attempting to land the plane, speed and weather conditions caused it to go beyond the landing strip and overturn.

Devries was not seriously injured, but a passenger, John Musser, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train derailed near Minneiska in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday, March 12, 2022. No one...
No one hurt after train derailment in southeastern Minnesota
A crash and fuel spill closed Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday, March 14, 2022.
Crash, fuel spill close Highway 53 for nearly 2 hours Monday morning
Cameron cuts down the nets following a sectional final win in the 2022 WIAA state basketball...
2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings set
Aaron Jones mug shot.
Eau Claire Police: man arrested after shooting in neighborhood
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Latest News

Officials Recommend Testing Private Well Water
Officials Recommend Testing Private Well Water
Just over two years into the pandemic officially, Evers thanks frontline workers on the Thank...
Statewide “Thank You Tour” to recognize frontline health care workers
FILE — The first light-rail train in Minnesota pulls out from the Warehouse District in...
Minnesota Senate unanimously approves light rail audit
Gov. Evers begins pandemic 'Thank You Tour' recognizing health care heroes
Gov. Evers begins pandemic 'Thank You Tour' recognizing health care heroes
36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs...
Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday