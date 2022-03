EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Andy Paulus is the best neighbor. He keeps my driveway plowed when he comes home from work and keeps my lawn mown for me all the time. His family is always there if I need help. He also does other neighbors’ driveways and lawns. I can’t ask for a better friend and neighbor. Please give Andy the Sunshine Award.

Nancy Thompson

