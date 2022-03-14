LIVE: Biden gives address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is addressing the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Biden is expected to discuss the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, economic recovery and the role of local leaders during the pandemic and economic recovery.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Susan Rice, director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, also spoke at the event Monday.

The National League of Cities is a nonpartisan organization made up of more than 2,000 cities across the country.

The stated mission of the 90-year-old organization is to “strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.”

The Congressional City Conference is being held through Wednesday.

