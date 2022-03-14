Advertisement

Bird flu case found in southern Wisconsin chicken flock

(Credit: Preston Keres / USDA / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial chicken operation in Wisconsin.

The USDA said in a statement Monday that samples from the flock were tested at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

State animal health officials have quarantined the property in southern Wisconsin’s Jefferson County, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.

The USDA says all chickens in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

