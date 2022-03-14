Advertisement

Crash, fuel spill close Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday morning

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office estimates it may take two hours to clean up the crash and fuel spill.
A crash and fuel spill closed Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday, March 14, 2022.
A crash and fuel spill closed Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday, March 14, 2022.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash has closed Highway 53 southbound near Business 29 west of Chippewa Falls Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure began at 7:20 a.m. Monday.

A truck crashed, leaking fuel out onto the freeway. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office estimates it may take two hours to clean up the crash and fuel spill.

The recommended detour is to exit Highway 53 southbound at Business 29, go down to Highway 29 and head east back to Highway 53 to continue traveling south.

