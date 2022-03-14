Advertisement

DENNY & MARLENE GILLES

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Denny and Marlene Gilles for the Sunshine Award. They are very wonderful people that don’t hesitate to get things done when things need to be repaired and are very understanding. When you feel like you’re being a burden to them, they reassure you that it’s OK. They are very outgoing and caring people and just have a way of making things comfortable when you are uncomfortable. They are always willing to help when things get tough, no questions asked. They will always find a solution to the problem with the help of others. They are very polite, have not a mean bone in their body, and are willing to go the extra mile.

Sally Wik

