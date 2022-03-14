Advertisement

DR. CHRISTINE DELANGHE AND SHILO STENCIL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The dentist is the least favorite place for a lot of people to be, including myself. Recently I had to have a tooth pulled and Dr. Christine Delanghe and her assistant, Shilo Stencil, really took care of me and made it virtually painless. They both care about their patients and how the patient feels. Please award them both the Sunshine Award.

Aaron B.

