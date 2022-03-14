Advertisement

JANE SCHLAGATER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Jane Schlagater is a caregiver at “Caring Hearts” Adult Family Home. She recently took very special care of my sister Ann. Ann was under her care until the Lord called her home to be with Him. Jane and her family were so loving to me and Ann. Having Ann there was an awesome relief for me, knowing she had the best care possible. Jane performed above and beyond the call of duty. She certainly deserves the Sunshine Award.

Ione Hanson

