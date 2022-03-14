Advertisement

KATRINA STRASBURG

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Katrina Strasburg is an awesome co-worker in our department at Mayo. She is always willing to stay late or come in early to help us get caught up. Katrina also takes on the responsibility of organizing and updating all the paperwork that we do every day. She is also an amazing trainer and will answer any questions you have with no judgement. She is a very hard worker and dedicated to her job.  She has earned the Sunshine Award without a doubt. Keep up the great work, Katrina. I am so happy to be on your team.

Jana Olson

