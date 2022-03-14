EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Katrina Strasburg is an awesome co-worker in our department at Mayo. She is always willing to stay late or come in early to help us get caught up. Katrina also takes on the responsibility of organizing and updating all the paperwork that we do every day. She is also an amazing trainer and will answer any questions you have with no judgement. She is a very hard worker and dedicated to her job. She has earned the Sunshine Award without a doubt. Keep up the great work, Katrina. I am so happy to be on your team.

Jana Olson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.