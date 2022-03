EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Maggy Acker has been by my side when I’m frustrated or down in the dumps at work. She knows how to pick people up. Maggy has been thinking of me while I sit at home due to a surgery. Thanks Mags. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Kaitlyn Glebke

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.