Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday

LAKE HALLIE Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multiple-county chase Sunday night.

Lake Hallie Police arrested 36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls on suspicion of multiple drug charges and cited Zelms for reckless driving - endangering safety and unreasonable and imprudent speed, as well as operation after revocation and failure to install an interlocking device.

According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, the Chippewa Falls Police Department told Lake Hallie Police they were pursuing a suspect in a green Honda Civic. Lake Hallie Police picked up pursuit on County Highway OO at 11:23 p.m. Sunday, where they saw the driver speed through a red light at Highway 124 in Lake Hallie. The driver then headed south on Highway 53 to Eau Claire County, exiting at River Prairie Drive in Altoona before driving west towards Hastings Way in Eau Claire. From there, the driver headed north before being stopped at Business 53/Hastings Way and 27th Avenue, having gone in nearly a full circle from where Lake Hallie Police began their part of the chase.

Zelms refused to leave the vehicle and was eventually taken from it. Police found containers of meth and marijuana in the vehicle, as well as a glass pipe.

Police are recommending charges of possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, possession of THC with intent to distribute, fleeing an officer, resisting arrest, and two counts of bail jumping. Zelms was also taken into custody for parole violation and placed on a probation hold.

