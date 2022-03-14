Advertisement

Testing your private well water recommend as spring approaches

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It may not have felt like it with Monday’s chilly weather, but warmer temperatures on the way which means melting snow.

“We want our residents to be aware of testing their water, especially in the springtime,” Eau Claire City-County Health Department microbiologist Tristin Faust said.

As the season starts to change from winter to spring, Faust says you should keep an eye on your water especially if you have a private well.

“With the snow melting, that could potentially cause some flooding around their well,” Faust said. “So, if they do experience flooding around their well, we recommend getting their water tested.”

Faust says you should be testing your water for contaminants every 14 to 15 months.

“It’s important to test your water because that’s ultimately the only way that you really know that it’s safe to drink,” Faust said. “You cannot always see or taste contaminants in your water.”

Faust says you should also get your water tested if you notice a strange taste, smell, or color.

“We recommend testing for bacteria, and nitrate,” Faust said.

Faust says the health department has water testing kits available for Eau Claire County residents. She says bacteria and nitrate testing are the most common and cost $21 each.

The health department also has a newborn testing program.

“That is a free panel of testing for Eau Claire county residents that have a private well that has a pregnant woman living in the home or a newborn,” Faust said.

Depending on the test, Faust says results can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks to come back.

“They can give us a call and we can help them interpret those results and there are different things that they can do,” Faust said.

Faust recommends testing your well water at different times of the year. For example, if you tested in the fall last year, consider testing in the spring this year.

For more information on testing in Eau Claire County, you can visit the health department’s website.

