Advertisement

Walgreens replaces fridge doors with digital screens in test stores

By CNN Business staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In some Walgreens locations, glass refrigerator and freezer doors have ben replaced with digital screens as part of a pilot program.

Some people took to social media to say they do not like them. For example, digital doors were seen showing product that was not inside when opened.

“What if you’re sold out of something and it doesn’t register?” @robtechclips asked. “If only there was a way that we could see inside of a freezer - you know, like a glass door.”

The technology comes from Cooler Screens. CEO and co-founder Arsen Avakian says he started the company when he saw the customer experience gap between shopping online and shopping in a physical store and wanted to bring the experiences together.

“We’re creating this hybrid experience, right?” Avakian said. “You are shopping in a physical store, and all the best that comes with it … but you get the benefit of as if you’re shopping online and having all this richness of information and content and interaction.”

The company tries to create what it calls a “retail media network.” Brands pay Cooler Screens to run ads, and retailers such as Walgreens share a cut from the advertisement.

Sensors and cameras are set up inside and outside of the fridges to track consumer activities.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train derailed near Minneiska in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday, March 12, 2022. No one...
No one hurt after train derailment in southeastern Minnesota
Aaron Jones mug shot.
Eau Claire Police: man arrested after shooting in neighborhood
Cameron cuts down the nets following a sectional final win in the 2022 WIAA state basketball...
2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings set
A crash and fuel spill closed Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday, March 14, 2022.
Crash, fuel spill close Highway 53 for nearly 2 hours Monday morning
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Latest News

President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference...
Biden to give address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization
The decision appears to exhaust Julian Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in...
Julian Assange loses permission to appeal at UK’s top court
LIVE: Biden addresses National League of Cities conference
Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials