Warrant issued for Polk County homicide suspect

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man wanted as a suspect in a homicide investigation is sought by law enforcement in Polk County.

44-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, is sought in the death of 63-year-old Scott Zitzow of Stacy, Minn., who was found dead after a fire in a trailer home in Osceola on March 9.

According to a release, Osceola Police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that Zitzow was found dead inside the trailer after crews from the Osceola Fire Department put out the fire on the 200 block of Seminole Avenue.

In the release, the law enforcement agencies said that Hadro is considered dangerous and may be armed. Hadro is described as 5′9″ tall and weighing 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, and Hadro may have changed his appearance, such as having his head. Hadro has acquaintances and connections in Polk County and the eastern Twin Cities metro in Minnesota.

Please share. Subject may be armed, and he is dangerous. Photo in the comments. Give Polk County Dispatch a call if you have any information. 715-485-8300 Posted by Osceola Officers on Monday, March 14, 2022

Online court records show that Hadro was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and 1st-degree reckless homicide in Polk County on Monday. A warrant was signed Sunday, March 13 for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Zitzow was found dead in the shower of the home with several bruises on his face. An autopsy determined that Zitzow died of blunt force trauma to the head. A person of interest in the case told investigators that Hadro was seen wiping blood off of a hammer inside the trailer before leaving the scene.

A Facebook post on Thursday asked for the public’s help to find a blue 2001 Ford Escape with Minnesota plates in connection to the investigation, which was then found Friday.

Assisting the Osceola Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation are the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson Police Department and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Polk County Dispatch at 715-485-8300.

