WESTconsin Credit Union holds food drive to benefit western Wis. food pantries
The Spring Food Drive will run March 14-26.
WISCONSIN (WEAU) - WESTconsin Credit Union is holding its Spring Food Drive beginning Monday, March 14 and running through Saturday, March 26.
The drive will gather donations of money and non-perishable food items for food pantries across western Wisconsin.
“We are very happy to finally be able to be accepting hard goods that are in such high demand for local food pantries,” Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer, said. “Monetary donations are also especially valuable because information shows food pantries have great buying power with monies available to them, and for every $1 in cash, they can purchase up to $10 worth of food.”
Donations can be taken to any WESTconsin Credit Union office, either inside to a teller or through the drive-up. 100% of the donations will benefit western Wisconsin food pantries, according to a release.
Here are the partner community food pantries for each office:
- Altoona Office—CVTC Student Food Pantry
- Amery Office—Amery Area Food Shelf
- Baldwin Office—Baldwin Community Pantry
- Barron Office—Barron Food Pantry
- Chippewa Falls Office—Agnes Table
- Eau Claire Office—Feed My People Food Bank
- Ellsworth Office—Pierce County Food Pantry
- Hudson Office—Hudson Food Shelf
- Menomonie–Downtown & East Offices—Stepping Stones of Dunn County
- Menomonie–North Office—Positive Alternatives
- New Richmond Office—Five Loaves food shelf
- Prescott Office—Prescott Area Food Pantry
- River Falls Office—River Falls Food Pantry
- Spring Valley Office—Spring Valley Food Pantry
- Administrative Center—Stepping Stones of Dunn County
For more information about the Spring Food Drive, you can visit the WESTconsin Credit Union website.
