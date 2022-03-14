Advertisement

WESTconsin Credit Union holds food drive to benefit western Wis. food pantries

The Spring Food Drive will run March 14-26.
The 2022 WESTconsin Spring Food Drive goes from March 14-26.
The 2022 WESTconsin Spring Food Drive goes from March 14-26.(WESTconsin Credit Union)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - WESTconsin Credit Union is holding its Spring Food Drive beginning Monday, March 14 and running through Saturday, March 26.

The drive will gather donations of money and non-perishable food items for food pantries across western Wisconsin.

“We are very happy to finally be able to be accepting hard goods that are in such high demand for local food pantries,” Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer, said. “Monetary donations are also especially valuable because information shows food pantries have great buying power with monies available to them, and for every $1 in cash, they can purchase up to $10 worth of food.”

Donations can be taken to any WESTconsin Credit Union office, either inside to a teller or through the drive-up. 100% of the donations will benefit western Wisconsin food pantries, according to a release.

Here are the partner community food pantries for each office:

  • Altoona Office—CVTC Student Food Pantry
  • Amery Office—Amery Area Food Shelf
  • Baldwin Office—Baldwin Community Pantry
  • Barron Office—Barron Food Pantry
  • Chippewa Falls Office—Agnes Table
  • Eau Claire Office—Feed My People Food Bank
  • Ellsworth Office—Pierce County Food Pantry
  • Hudson Office—Hudson Food Shelf
  • Menomonie–Downtown & East Offices—Stepping Stones of Dunn County
  • Menomonie–North Office—Positive Alternatives
  • New Richmond Office—Five Loaves food shelf
  • Prescott Office—Prescott Area Food Pantry
  • River Falls Office—River Falls Food Pantry
  • Spring Valley Office—Spring Valley Food Pantry
  • Administrative Center—Stepping Stones of Dunn County

For more information about the Spring Food Drive, you can visit the WESTconsin Credit Union website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train derailed near Minneiska in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday, March 12, 2022. No one...
No one hurt after train derailment in southeastern Minnesota
Aaron Jones mug shot.
Eau Claire Police: man arrested after shooting in neighborhood
Cameron cuts down the nets following a sectional final win in the 2022 WIAA state basketball...
2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings set
A crash and fuel spill closed Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday, March 14, 2022.
Crash, fuel spill close Highway 53 for nearly 2 hours Monday morning
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Latest News

44-year-old Joseph Hadro is sought by law enforcement in a homicide investigation. A...
Warrant issued for Polk County homicide suspect
ECCT
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (3/14/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/14/22)
Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme