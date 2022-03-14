WESTconsin Credit Union holds food drive to benefit western Wis. food pantries

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - WESTconsin Credit Union is holding its Spring Food Drive beginning Monday, March 14 and running through Saturday, March 26.

The drive will gather donations of money and non-perishable food items for food pantries across western Wisconsin.

“We are very happy to finally be able to be accepting hard goods that are in such high demand for local food pantries,” Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer, said. “Monetary donations are also especially valuable because information shows food pantries have great buying power with monies available to them, and for every $1 in cash, they can purchase up to $10 worth of food.”

Donations can be taken to any WESTconsin Credit Union office, either inside to a teller or through the drive-up. 100% of the donations will benefit western Wisconsin food pantries, according to a release.

Here are the partner community food pantries for each office:

Altoona Office—CVTC Student Food Pantry

Amery Office—Amery Area Food Shelf

Baldwin Office—Baldwin Community Pantry

Barron Office—Barron Food Pantry

Chippewa Falls Office—Agnes Table

Eau Claire Office—Feed My People Food Bank

Ellsworth Office—Pierce County Food Pantry

Hudson Office—Hudson Food Shelf

Menomonie–Downtown & East Offices—Stepping Stones of Dunn County

Menomonie–North Office—Positive Alternatives

New Richmond Office—Five Loaves food shelf

Prescott Office—Prescott Area Food Pantry

River Falls Office—River Falls Food Pantry

Spring Valley Office—Spring Valley Food Pantry

Administrative Center—Stepping Stones of Dunn County

For more information about the Spring Food Drive, you can visit the WESTconsin Credit Union website.

